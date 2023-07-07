Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Law Minister Regupathy In War Of Letters

Tamil Nadu Law Minister Regupathy and state Governor RN Ravi have been targeting each other over corruption cases and investigations into the same. After Regupathy wrote a letter to Ravi regarding the pending sanction from the Governor's office to carry out a judicial investigation against former ministers accused of corruption, the governor issued a clarification mentioning the reasons for the sanction being delayed.

Stating that the cases related to CV Ramana and C Vijayabaskar were being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the governor added that in the Department of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) case against KC Veeramani, action could not be taken due as the state government was yet to submit the duly authenticated reports on the same.

Governor Ravi then claimed that in the case regarding MR Vijayabaskar, the Raj Bhavan did not receive any reference or request from the MK Stalin government so far.

Law Minister Regupathy reacted to the governor’s assertion with another letter to him where he had mentioned how all the documents and reports with respect to all the above mentioned cases had been sent to his (Ravi’s) office. He stated that all information related to the DVAC case had been sent to the Governor on September 12, 2022.

The minister elaborated that the final DVAC reports and the Awareness Commission reports were attached with the letter sent on the same date. He even added that the governor had sent an acknowledgement of receiving the same.

Similarly, in the case pertaining to MR Vijayabaskar, the minister claimed that all reports and documents about this particular case were sent to the Raj Bhavan on May 15, 2023 and a receipt of acknowledgement for receiving the letter was also received from the governor's office.

Republic has accessed the acknowledgement documents that were sent from the Raj Bhavan to the Tamil Nadu government of receiving the two letters dated 12.09.2022 and 15.05.2023.