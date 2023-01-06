Tamil Nadu Governor Says 'Thamizhagam' More Appropriate Name For State, Stirs Row

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's remark that the state should be called 'Thamizhagam' has triggered a massive controversy in the southern state. The hashtag #TamilNadu trended on Twitter as workers of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) took umbrage. Governor Ravi had made the remark at a Raj Bhavan event where he said: "Tamil Nadu is the land which holds the soul of Bharat. It is the identity of Bharat. In fact, Thamizhagam would be the more appropriate word to call it."

Governor's comment sparks row

TR Balu, DMK treasurer and member of Parliament, criticised RN Ravi saying the Governor should stop acting as a "second state president of the BJP". "Governor RN Ravi, on a daily basis, passes some controversial comments to create confusion, separation and conflict. The governor said 'People have been cheated during 50 years of Dravidian politics'. It is highly condemnable as he should say this from BJP state headquarters Kamalalayam and not from Raj Bhavan."

Balu said the Tamil Nadu Governor is urging everyone to consider themselves Indian. "There is nothing wrong with having a unity feeling as an Indian. But can the governor raise questions against religious politics Varnasanam, Sanathanam which are all against that unity," he said.

'Regressive politics,' says governor

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, addressing an event where organisers and volunteers of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam were being felicitated, said, "Unfortunately, in Tamil Nadu there has been regressive politics that we are Dravidians, and by virtue of the Constitution, we have been brought together. The entire effort has been created in half a century to reinforce this narrative that we are not part of the nation, an integral part of this nation. And even a different kind of narrative has been created. Everything applicable for the whole of the country, Tamil Nadu will say no."

He added: "It has become a habit. So many these have been written--all false and poor fiction. This must be broken. Truth must prevail. In fact, Tamil Nadu is the land which holds the soul of Bharat. It is the identity of Bharat. In fact, Thamizhagam would be the more appropriate word to call it."

(With inputs from ANI)