Tamil Nadu Governor Seeks Action Against DMK Leader For Hurling Expletives At Him

Tamil Nadu Governor's Deputy Secretary has lodged a complaint to Chennai Police seeking registration of a criminal case and investigation against DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamurthy who made intimidatory and abusive remarks against Governor RN Ravi.

The Raj Bhavan in its letter to Chennai's Commissioner of Police (CP) stated that a video of the ruling DMK's leader Shivaji Krishnamurthy is going viral wherein he made abusive remarks against Tamil Nadu Governor. "In the video, Shivaji Krishnamurthy is using foul, abusive, defamatory and intimidatory language against the Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu," the Governor's Deputy Decretary said in its letter to Chennai CP.

The Governor's office further stated that the abusive and intimidatory speech of the DMK leader attracts Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code, 1870, besides other relevant sections of the law. "Hence, it is requested to take appropriate action against the individual at the earliest," the Governor's Dy Secretary told Chennai CP.

BJP questions DMK over delay in action against Shivaji Krishnamurthy

Speaking to Republic over Raj Bhavan's complaint seeking action against Shivaji Krishnamurthy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayana Tirupathy said, "Action has not been taken till now. It’s (the DMK leader's speech against Governor) all over the media. The police in Chennai should have taken immediate action on the issue. The person should have been arrested and out behind the bars. The Chief Minister should have ordered his immediate arrest."

"But that did not happen. That means he has spoken with the blessings of the Tamil Nadu Cm MK Stalin against the Governor... I suspect something hidden agenda behind this," the BJP leader added.

DMK leader abuses, threatens TN Governor RN Ravi

Addressing a rally, DMK leader Krishnamurthy said, "The CM is telling (us) not to scold him but that ****** should have read the speech you gave properly, then we would have put flowers at his feet and welcomed him."

Making a slew of abusive remarks towards the Governor, he said, "You (Governor) took oath as per the Constitution only right? It was written by our forefather Ambedkar only right? If you're not able to tell his name, then leave for Kashmir. We ourselves will send terrorists so they can shoot you down."

Notably, there has been tension between Governor RN Ravi and the DMK government over several issues. However, a massive face-off erupted between them after the Governor's alleged 'Thamizhagam' remark drew the ire of the ruling DMK. The face-off intensified further after Governor RN Ravi during the state Assembly address skipped a few references to the names of Dravidian stalwarts including the late EV Ramasamy 'Periyar' and CN Annadurai. This prompted Chief Minister MK Stalin to move a motion to reject the deviations in the presence of Ravi, as the latter staged a walkout of the House.