Tamil Nadu Govt Denies Permission For RSS March On Oct 2; Cites 'law & Order' Post-PFI Ban

The Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday denied permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to carry out a ‘route march’ at 51 locations in the state on October 2. This comes even after the Madras High Court granted RSS permission to go ahead with the march to mark Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

The police have said the prevailing law and order situation, in the wake of the ban on the Popular Front of India, is not conducive to holding these marches. The RSS is expected to approach the court once again regarding the denial of permission by the State police

The Tamil Nadu government has said that it will not allow any organisation to hold marches or rallies this week. Notably, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) had also sought permission to hold a countermarch to RSS on October 2.

RSS issues legal notice

The Thiruvallur district police denied permission for the RSS route march citing the law and order situation. Taking objection to this, the Sangh has issued a legal notice to the Tamil Nadu Home Secretary Phanindra Reddy, DGP Sylendra Babu, Thiruvallur district SP, and town inspector.

The notice issued by RSS advocate B Rabu Manohar stated that in view of the order dated September 22 of Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, none of the four had any authority to deny permission or impose any new condition other than the ones imposed by the High Court, for the event.

They have called the rejection order issued by the police "illegal and contemptuous," adding that it is the duty of the police to provide protection to ensure the “successful completion” of the march.

The Madras High Court, in its September 22 order granted permission to the march with several conditions including that no members of the RSS must sing or speak ill of any caste, religion, or individual.

'State responsible for maintaining law and order'

Citing the same, BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy said the state government has no right to deny permission because the permission was granted well before the PFI ban.