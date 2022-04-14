Tamil Nadu Govt Takes Over Ayodhya Mandapam Post Madras HC Order; BJP Leaders Condemn Move

A new wave of controversy has erupted between the ruling DMK government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu after the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR & CE) department on Monday took over the administration of the Ayodhya Mandapam in Chennai following an order issued by the Madras High Court. This decision came in view of the ongoing dispute on whether the Mandapam is a public temple or not.

While the state government has been ruling out that the Mandapam is a public temple as there is a regular practice of collecting public offerings through donation box, the BJP has been opposing the move stating that it is not a temple as neither the idols of God are placed inside nor any regular worshipping is done over there.

This was also protested by many BJP leaders and cadres along with many local residents, who took to the streets protesting against the decision. Many were also seen raising slogans against the state government, including BJP leader Uma Anandan who called the decision as "politically motivated". The protestors were also seen pelting stones at the department officials.

Meanwhile, the issue was also raised in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday when several Tamil Nadu BJP leaders came forward condemning the decision. State BJP chief Annamalai condemned the move and further alleged that the ruling DMK government took over the Mandapam to ensure that no religious practice is done over there. Apart from that, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan was also among the ones to raise the issue in the Assembly and further stated that the government has no right to take over the Mandapam.

However, in an immediate reaction to the BJP leaders' opposition, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin launched a counterattack stating that the BJP needs to fight for the issues affecting the poor instead of "politicising" a matter related to a temple.

Madras HC allows government takeover of Ayodhya Mandapam

Earlier on Monday, the Tamil Nadu government's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department took over the administration of 'Ayodhya Mandapam' in effect of the order by the Madras High Court. The court took the decision further rejecting an appeal by Sri Ram Samaj and posted the matter for further hearing on April 21.

The Mandapam continues to remain at the centre of a dispute, on whether it's a public temple or not.

'Ayodhya Mandapam' popularly known as the Ayodhya Ashwamedha Maha Mandapam was built in the year 1954 and is located in Chennai's West Mambalam area. It remained as a devotional centre since then, which saw several religious discourses conducted like Radha Kalyanam and homam, practices largely attended by the Brahmin community.

With PTI inputs

Image: Twitter/@TR Ramesh