Tamil Nadu: Hindu Munnani Slams DMK Over Religious Conversion; 'Communal Forces Increased'

On Thursday, A.T. Elangovan, spokesperson for Hindu Munnani, slammed the DMK government in Tamil Nadu after an incident of an alleged forceful conversion surfaced in Kanyakumari. Elangovan said that religious conversions in Kanyakumari are happening frequently.

"Kanyakumari is known as a sensitive area because of the population of Christians and conversions happening very frequently," Elangovan said. "They are nearing more than 50 per cent," he added further. Slamming the forced conversion of Hindus in the region, he said that Christian priests in their public meetings used to say that soon we would be the majority in the region. A video that has gone viral shows a sixth-grade student confirming the same and saying that her teacher, identified as Beatrice Thangam was speaking ill of the Hindu religion and further, glorifying Christianity while teaching.

A.T.Elangovan slammed the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for making the state institutes communally sensitive. He said, "After DMK came to the power in Tamil Nadu, all the state government schools and government offices became communally sensitive."

Speaking to ANI about the viral video regarding the forced conversion by a teacher, the Hindu Munnani spokesperson said, "We strongly condemn this kind of activities." He further added, "Being a teacher she should not talk about religion very particularly derogatory words about the Hindu religion. It should not happen anywhere in Tamil Nadu." He said that his organisation have approached the educational authorities to take the necessary actions against the teacher.

It is pertinent to mention that Hindu Munnani is a right-wing Hindu nationalist organisation established by RSS in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu teacher allegedly forces students to convert to Christianity

The incident came to light after a video of a Class 6 girl student went viral where she spoke of a teacher named Beatrice Thangam in her school allegedly speaking ill of the Hindu religion and glorifying Christianity.

In the video, the student confirmed the same and said that the teacher asked them to read Bible and she also told them stories from it. On being asked to elaborate on the stories, the student said, "She (the teacher) talked about one Christian and one satan - a Hindu in her story. One Christian and Satan were going on the bike then they met with an accident after which two people resurrected from the dead by reading the Bible."

Reacting to the same, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai spoke exclusively to Republic and called it a very "unfortunate incident". Stating that forced religious conversions are happening regularly in Tamil Nadu, he said that there is something wrong with the Tamil Nadu education system. Further adding that the "Education Minister is helpless," he said that the government is doing nothing to address the religious conversion and is protecting corporate interests.

Also taking to Twitter, K Annamalai in a series of tweets called the forced religious conversion a 'menace' that was earlier prevalent outside educational institutes and has now infiltrated the classrooms. Further attacking the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, he said that the government would not have bothered if the incident had not come to light.

