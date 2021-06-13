Tamil Nadu HR&CE Min Invites Women To Apply For Becoming Temple Priests, Assures Training

In the latest development, Tamil Nadu Hindu Religion and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu on Saturday urged women who wished to become priests to apply and informed that they would be trained by the government. On Saturday, Tamil Nadu HR&CE Minister appealed to women to apply if they wished to become priests and noted that the government would offer training courses for such women and would appoint them as priests, pending the approval of CM MK Stalin. Further, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu vowed to appoint priests from all castes within 100 days.

TN Min asks women to apply for priests

In a meeting chaired by the DMK Minister on Saturday, PK Sekar Babu addressed the vacancies for the position of staff at state's temples and noted that an order had been issued to fill these positions. The HR&CE Minister said that decisions on appointments from other castes would be taken by CM Stalin 'without hurting the sentiments of other religious groups.' Further, PK Sekqar Babu informed that 47 'senior-grade' temples had been ordered to put up boards stating that the prayers would be conducted in Tamil. the HR&CE Minister also announced the formation of a team that would monitor the health conditions of the elephants at the temples.

Tamil Nadu government announces COVID relief for temple staff

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced a welfare scheme for temple priests and staff as a part of the assistance provided by the state government amid COVID-19. CM Stalin announced that Rs 4000 would be provided as COVID financial assistance to the staff across all temples in the state. Further, the government will also provide 10kg rice and a ration kit comprising 15 grocery items to the temple staff.

('To protect the livelihood of the staff of the temples under the control of the Department of Hindu Religious Affairs, including the priests and Bhattacharyas amid COVID-19, I started a scheme to provide relief allowance of Rs.4000, 10 kg of rice and 15 types of groceries,' - CM MK Stalin wrote on Twitter).

Tamil Nadu govt to display details of temples online, Sadhguru welcomes move

Earlier in May, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to display online the details of temples under its management and their assets. The decision was taken after Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) PK Sekar Babu chaired a meeting in which he directed the officials to make the information about the 36,000 odd temples under the Ministry's control public. The move comes as spiritual leader, mystic and founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru's Free TN Temples campaign is gaining significant momentum.

Isha Foundation founder and mystic Sadhguru hailed the 'historic' decision of the Tamil Nadu govt and noted that transparency was the first step to good governance. Noting that it was a step taken in the right direction, Sadhguru thanked the newly-elected DMK govt for accepting the request of the people and reacting promptly. Sadhguru's 'Free Tamil Nadu Temples' campaign was started after the state government presented a report in the Madras High Court on the sorry state of the temples of the state.