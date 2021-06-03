Tamil Nadu LoP EPS Thanks PM Modi As Godavari-Cauvery River Linking Project Gets Approval

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami thanked PM Modi as the Godavari-Cauvery river linking project got the approval from Jal Shakti Ministry's National Water Development Agency. Writing to PM Modi on Thursday, Tamil Nadu's Leader of Opposition EPS noted that the recently approved project was a boon to a water-stressed Tamil Nadu and highlighted that he had submitted memorandums regarding the same during his meetings with PM Modi as Tamil Nadu's CM. Thanking PM Modi on behalf of Tamil Nadu's farmers, AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami urged action on the report to be expedited, citing that it would be helpful for the farmers and would resolve Tamil Nadu's drinking water woes.

Ex-Tamil Nadu CM thanks PM Modi as Godavari-Cauvery linking project gets nod

Noting that the 'historic decision' would be imprinted in the history of the state, the former Tamil Nadu CM labelled it as an example of federal cooperation. EPS concluded his letter to PM Modi by expressing the desire to see an early inauguration of the project. Meanwhile, CM MK Stalin on Thursday announced the state government's decision to open the floodgates of the Mettur dam on June 12 in order to benefit the farmers of the delta region who irrigate 5.21 acres of farmland.

('I am pleased to hear that the National Water Resources Management Agency has sought the views of the concerned States on the Godavari-Cauvery Linkage Project which will be of great benefit to agriculture and drinking water resources and has finalized the detailed project report and sent it to the States,' Tamil Nadu LoP EPS wrote on Twitter.)

('I would like to thank the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India for taking the initiative to implement this historic project,' he wrote.)

வரலாற்று சிறப்பு மிக்க இந்த திட்டத்தை நிறைவேற்ற நடவடிக்கை மேற்கொண்ட மாண்புமிகு பாரத பிரதமர் அவர்களுக்கு எனது நன்றியினை தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@EPSTamilNadu) June 3, 2021

EPS accuses DMK govt of fudging COVID data

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami accused the DMK-led state govt of underreporting the number of deaths due to COVID-19 as the battle against the second wave of the pandemic continues. Eddapadi Palaniswami urged the CM Stalin-led govt to make the details of the deaths due to COVID-19 public. 'Corona deaths are underestimated and the Tamil Nadu government should make public the details of the deaths,' wrote Tamil Nadu's Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami on Twitter.