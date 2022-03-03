Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Grants Bail To AIADMK Leader Jayakumar In DMK Worker's Assault Case

The Madras High Court on Thursday granted bail to former minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader D Jayakumar who was arrested for attacking a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) worker during the Tamil Nadu local body polls. The High Court granted the relief to the ex-minister on condition that he stays in Trichy for two weeks. He was also ordered to appear before the Cantonment Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Earlier on February 21, the Chennai Police arrested Jayakumar from his residence for assaulting a DMK cadre at Washermanpet during the urban local body polls. A 15-member police team reached Jayakumar’s residence during night hours and was taken into custody before the arrest was made. He was booked in an attempt-to-murder case after a video of him forcing a DMK cadre to remove his shirt and parading him half-naked in suspicion of casting bogus votes went viral.

Hearing the case, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira of Madras High Court granted the bail. Senior Counsel Sanjay R Hegde and A Natarajan had been engaged to argue the bail plea for the petitioner since it was expected that the prosecution might oppose it.

Justice Jagadish Chandira while the hearing the arguments said that the respondent police were acting in a fair manner. In his bail application, Jayakumar had alleged that the DMK cadre he assaulted was a “hardcore criminal” facing 11 criminal cases. The AIADMK leader said that he made the DMK cadre lose his shirt on suspicion of carrying weapons inside his shirt.

Jayakumar’s bail petition

Earlier on February 26, Jayakumar was denied bail by the Principal Sessions Judge (PSJ). The judge dismissed the bail stating that the complainant was still under treatment in a hospital and also the investigation was at the preliminary stage. “Considering the gravity of the offence and the serious objections raised by the prosecution, I am not inclined to grant bail,” PSJ S Alli had said.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the XV Metropolitan Magistrate in George Town had dismissed a plea from the police to take Jayakumar into their custody.

Following the former AIADMK minister’s arrest, party members on February 28 had staged a protest in Coimbatore. They alleged that protest was also held for the malpractices observed in the local body elections. Jayakumar was booked under Sections 147, 148, 294 (b), 153, 355, 323, 324, 506 (ii) IPC and 4 AA (1a), 4AA (4) of TNOPPD Act at Tondiarpet police station and another case at Royapuram police station under Sections 188, 269, 270, 41(VI) CP Act.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI