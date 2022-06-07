Tamil Nadu: Madurai Adheenam Pontiff Accuses DMK Govt Of Corruption, Party Hits Back

In a major development, Madurai Adheenam pontiff on Tuesday accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu of corruption. Levelling fresh allegations against the ruling administration, Aadheenam pontiff Desiga Paramacharya demanded the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department be dismissed. While doing so, he alleged that the lease amount for temple properties has not been dispersed. However, the ruling party has refuted all accusations and hit back at the pontiff, claiming that he is making such allegations for news attention.

While accusing the CM Stalin-led DMK regime of corruption, Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal of Madurai Aadheenam questioned why politicians were interested in temples. He further claimed that the treasury officials have “no idea” of what was going on inside temples. “Treasury officials have no idea what's going on in temples. Temple's properties are lost here. Tamil Nadu's culture is within the temple itself and it is being lost,” he stated.

“Temples should be run under the monitoring of a retired judge and village elders. what is the use of politicians in temples? The temple seats have been taken over by the ruling party and the opposition,” the Madurai Aadheenam pontiff said while claiming the DMK was mismanaging the funds for the temples. However, DMK hit back at the pontiff and accused him of making allegations “for being in the news.”

DMK hits back at Madurai Adheenam pontiff

DMK leader and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments minister Sekar Babu reacted to the pontiff's comments and claimed that he was the only pontiff who made such allegations and that all other pontiffs supported the DMK government. “Our regime is a joint rule of theists and atheists. This is the Dravidian model and the Dikshithars also helped us come to power. The government treats everyone equally,” he said.

Further refuting the allegations made against them, Babu added, “He is stating all this for being in the news. He is the only one who says so. We had gone to Dharmapuram Aadheenam even before and he treated us well/welcomed us. He started the project of planting 26,000 saplings on behalf of the Hindu Charities Department. He even invited us for the opening of the twenty-four rooms he had built.”

“It is not appropriate to blame the Adheenam, pontiffs, and other priests because one person says so. Everyone is on the side of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. So, there is no need to comment on this, just because one has spoken in such a manner. We're confident, with time, he too will become a person who understands the ways of the government and supports us," the DMK leader added.

DMK ally VCK refutes allegations levelled by pontiff

It is pertinent to mention here that the Madurai Adheenam head priest has been a vocal critic of the DMK government and had spoken against the Tamil Nadu government's decision to ban the centuries-old tradition of ‘Pattina Pravesam’ of the Dharmapuram Adheenam seer in the Mayiladuthurai district. This was brought up by DMK-ally VCK’s spokesperson while reacting to the accusations. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, VCK spokesperson Vikraman stated that the claims made were only allegations and it was an aftermath of the DMK decision to ban the ‘Pattina Pravesam’. He claimed the pontiff was purposely targeting the government.

