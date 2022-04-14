Tamil Nadu Minister Condemns Teacher Accused Of Forced Conversion; 'took Immediate Action'

Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh on Thursday condemned the alleged conversion attempt by a school teacher in Kanyakumari. The teacher was suspended after some parents complained of an attempt to impose Christianity in the class. Beatrice Thangam, who taught Arts to students in a government school, allegedly glorified Christianity and spoke ill of other religions.

Reacting to the news, state education minister Anbil Mahesh said the administration has taken immediate action against the accused teacher.

"When we heard the news, we took immediate action based on first-hand information. The Chief Minister has already instructed us to not tolerate such incidents and we have suspended the teacher too," he said.

When apprised of the BJP's allegations that many such incidents have taken place in the past, Mahesh said, "It is not a repeated incident. But if it does happen again, we will take immediate action."

Teacher allegedly forces student to convert to Christianity

As per the complaint made by the parents, the teacher allegedly spoke ill about the Hindu religion and glorified Christianity. She also spoke of the religious texts of the two religions. In a video that has since gone viral, a 6th-grade student is heard testifying about the same.

"She asked us to read Bible. When we told her that we are Hindus and we read Bhagwat Gita, she said Bhagwat Gita was bad and Bible teaches good values. She also told us stories from the Bible," the student said in the video.

On being asked to elaborate on the stories, the student said, "She (the teacher) talked about one Christian and one satan - a Hindu in her story. One Christian and Satan were going on the bike then they met with an accident after which two people resurrected the dead by reading the Bible."

Responding to the alleged conversion incident, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said “Some political players run provocative programmes in the state."