Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru Hits Councillor; 'Is This Dravidian Model?' Asks Internet

Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru landed in the eye of a storm after a video showing him beating up a councillor went viral on social media on Tuesday. Nehru, the minister for municipal administration, was inaugurating an overhead tank at the Periya Milagu Parai area under Trichy Corporation where the incident is said to have happened.

Pushparaj, the councillor, was filling water pots from the new tank and giving them to Nehru to distribute among women in the area. At one point, the councillor seemed to take too long to hand over a pot. Enraged, the minister slapped the councillor blurting out abuses, including one purportedly with casteist overtones.

The episode, captured on camera, is now doing the rounds on social media.

A habit?

The minister's behaviour was criticised across platforms. On Twitter, a user wrote, "It has become a practice for senior leaders in the DMK to call caste names and beat them." Some on the internet asked if Chief Minister MK Stalin would take action.

There were also those who referred to the recent showdown in the Tamil Nadu Assembly between Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi and CM Stalin on Monday. The Governor, in the first session of the Assembly, skipped references to Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar, BR Ambedkar and former Tamil Nadu CMs K Kamaraj and CN Annadurai, as well as the "Dravidian model" of governance, while reading out a speech prepared by the MK Stalin government.

