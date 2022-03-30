Tamil Nadu Minister Rajakannappan Removed As Transport Minister Over 'casteist' Remark

Tamil Nadu Minister RS Rajakannappan was sacked as the Transport Minister by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government on Tuesday over his alleged 'casteist remarks' against a block development officer. A complaint had been filed by Mudukulathur Block Development Officer (BDO) Rajenderan who accused Rajakannappan of rebuking him using a caste's name.

A video from the incident had also surfaced over social media, where the officer was seen greeting the minister, who in turn, referred to him by his caste and threatened to transfer him. The Dalit officer alleged that the Minister threatened to transfer him by claiming that he was not qualified. He allegedly called the officer by the casteist slur six times, after which the BDO urged senior officials to immediately transfer him. The matter had also raised the Opposition's ire, with Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan demanding action against the RS Rajakannappan.

Transport Minister transferred

Following the allegations, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has transferred Rajakannappan from the portfolio of Transport, Nationalised Transport and Motor Vehicles Act to the portfolio of Backward Classes Welfare, Most Backward Classes Welfare and Denotified Communities Welfare. In turn, SS Sivasankar has been announced as the new Transport Minister. Sivasankar earlier held the post of the Minister of Backward Classes Welfare.

The reshuffling of the Tamil Nadu cabinet and the Minister's demotion comes on the recommendation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, a release from the Raj Bhavan said. This is also the first divestment of a portfolio after the DMK assumed power in May 2021. The transfer is also ironic given that Rajakannappan, who used the casteist slur, has been given the responsibility of the Backward Classes Welfare Ministry.

Notably, several cases of corruption had been filed against the ousted Minister in the past, and the leader was also named as an accused in a disproportionate assets case, in which he was acquitted in 2015. The leader has also served as a minister of the first Jayalalithaa Cabinet from 1991-96.