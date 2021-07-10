Tamil Nadu: MNM Cadre Stages Protest In Chennai Over Rising Fuel Prices Across The Country

On the day when petrol and diesel prices touched a record high across the major cities in the country, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) members protested against the fuel prices. On-ground visuals show a huge crowd gathered in Chennai on Saturday where they raised placards demanding Union Government to take action against the hiked prices. The protestors also demanded a strategic plan from the Central Government to reduce rates as they are hard-hitting the pockets of the common man. The outcry also came at a time when petrol price in Tamil Nadu crossed 100-mark and diesel crossed 95 Rupees-mark.

The state's opposition party, AIADMK also on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu and central government to curb price rise, including those related to fuel, cooking gas, farm input cost, cement and other construction materials. The DMK promised to reduce petrol and diesel prices by ₹five and four (per litre) respectively after assuming power, and only an immediate implementation of this promise could an honest move, added the AIADMK.

Protests over rising fuel price

On Thursday (July 8) farmers had registered protests against the raised fuel and gas prices in India. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha had directed demonstrators to hit the roads and register their dismay at the continued price rise. Farmers across the country moved to public places and gathered on National Highways to demonstrate a two-hour-long protest on their vehicles, in a bid to stage their anger against the fuel price hike. The protestors also said that they wanted the government to pay attention to their plight, caused by the rising prices. The protests remained peaceful and no traffic blockage caused by the protestors.

Prior to that, the Congress party had staged a bizarre protest in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. People were seen taking part in the protest by riding camels, horses, and bullock carts, and expressing their displeasure over the hike in the price of diesel and petrol in the past few months. During the protest, they also asserted that the demonstration will continue until the Central government acts on the matter.

The Left parties on Thursday gave a six-hour bandh call in Odisha on July 15, protesting against the steep fuel price hike. The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) rode bicycles and raised slogans, on Thursday while protesting in Delhi over the rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders. On the same day, Congress leaders and workers took out a cycle morcha in Maharashtra's Nagpur city to protest against the hike in prices of fuel and essential commodities.