Tamil Nadu: MNM Chief Kamal Haasan Cries Foul Play In Civic Body Polls, Seeks Re-elections

Alleging foul play in the Tamil Nadu urban civic body polls, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan has demanded cancelling the recently conducted polls and further sought re-polling stating that false votes were cast in the elections with the use of money. Speaking about the same, the actor-turned-politician said that the only way to conduct fair elections will be to cancel the polls and further conduct re-polling.

This came just a day after the urban civic body polls were held at Tamil Nadu on Saturday after which Hassan through his Twitter handle blamed both the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK for ridiculing the electoral democracy in Tamil Nadu with the use of money. Levelling a series of allegations against them, he said that "gifts and cash" were distributed, candidates were intimidated at the polling booths and some were chased and beaten on the way to the campaign.

The MNM chief also alleged that money was also distributed at some of the polling booths on the election day to the alternative candidates who came there to cast their votes. Kamal Haasan who took to Twitter also shared several videos and pictures of MNM party workers protesting against the elections outside the Tamil Nadu State Assembly Election office. They were seen holding a blindfold protest by covering their eyes with a black cloth and demanding for re-polling in the state.

"Democracy has fallen victim to corruption in corporations that seek to seize local power and absorb people's money", Haasan said in one of his tweets.

Meanwhile, the party has also lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission providing evidence of certain irregularities in the polls and further sought cancellation of the previous elections followed by re-election.

MNM alleges malfunction in EVMs

Earlier on Saturday, the voting for the Tamil Nadu urban civic body polls took place across various polling booths in the state. During this while, the party had also complaint of minor glitches in the Electronic Voting Machines at some of the booths.

However, the voting was carried out smoothly and was concluded by Saturday evening. Notably, the counting of votes will be done on February 20 and will decide the fate of the candidates in the multi-cornered fight. However, the major fight seems to be between the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK.

