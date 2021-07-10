Tamil Nadu MP Suggests Law That Guarantees 'Right To Health' As A Fundamental Right

In the midst of India's coronavirus pandemic, Villupuram MP D Ravikumar has written to the Lok Sabha, suggesting a law should be brought to guarantee "Right to Health" to every person of the country. Although Article 21 of the Indian Constitution provides protection of life and personal liberty, it does not specifically recognise the right to health as a fundamental right. The proposed Bill will be called the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021, and proposes to insert new Article 21(B).

'Right to Health as a fundamental right'

Under Right to Health, Ravikumar wrote that "every person shall have access to inexpensive and high-quality health care services, and the State shall take measures to ensure that the right under clause (1) is gradually fulfilled", said reports. The MP wanted to add a "new Article 21 B," which states that no one shall be denied emergency medical treatment.

In accordance with international treaties, there has been an increasing call to recognise the "right to health" as a fundamental right. Several MPs have also advocated constitutional amendments in the past to support a rights-based approach to health. Vijayasai Reddy, an Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP, proposed that the ‘Right to Health' be made a basic right in 2017. In the Rajya Sabha, the Bill was introduced. According to the Bill, the state is required to offer health protection to all residents, including disease prevention, treatment, and control, as well as access to needed medicines.

Access to basic health care

All individuals should have access to basic health services, emergency medical treatment, and mental healthcare, according to the bill. It also stated that no less than 8% of the state's annual financial statement should be allocated to healthcare. In introducing the Bill, Vijayasai stated that the government's health spending accounts for only 1.4% of GDP and that the public health infrastructure is "inadequate and unequally dispersed."

Rupin Bora, an Assam Rajya Sabha MP, wrote to Parliament in 2018 requesting that the Bill making health a fundamental right be enacted. Although some elements of the Directive Principles of State Policy are directly or indirectly relevant to public health, the MP claimed that the Indian Constitution does not recognise the right to health as a basic right. Article 47 mandates that states enhance people's nutrition and living standards, as well as public health.

MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi introduced the Right to Universal and Free Health Care Bill in the Rajya Sabha in 2019, with the goal of "providing everybody with the right to free and compulsory healthcare services and universal health."

Picture Credit: @WriterRaviKumar/Twitter/PTI