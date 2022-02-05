Tamil Nadu: O Panneerselvam Asserts NEET Was Introduced When DMK-Congress Was In Power

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Saturday said that the party has always opposed the NEET examination. He further mentioned that the NEET was introduced by Congress-DMK when they were in power.

"AIADMK opposed the NEET exam before and we oppose it today and tomorrow as well. NEET was introduced when Congress-DMK was in power and they are entirely responsible for this," O Panneerselvam said.

On Chief Minister MK Stalin accusing Governor RN Ravi of not doing his Constitutional duty of immediately forwarding the state's anti-NEET Bill to the central government for getting Presidential assent, the AIADMK coordinator said, "Governor is doing his job as per the Constitution."

Stalin-led meet decides to send anti-NEET Bill again to TN governor

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Saturday led a meeting of parties that have representation in the State Assembly and unanimously resolved to send the anti-National Eligibility cum Entrance Test bill again to the Governor to avail Presidential assent. Both BJP and the AIADMK did not take part in the meeting.

Taking to Twitter, Stalin said that the state would emerge victorious in its war against NEET by taking on its 'foes' and 'betrayers'.

In his address, Stalin said that Governor Ravi should have immediately forwarded the Bill to the president. However, the Governor didn't do his Constitutional duty, he alleged. The Chief Minister further added that he visited Ravi on November 27 last year and urged him to send the Bill to the Centre.

On February 1, the governor returned the bill to the Tamil Nadu Assembly speaker M Appavu for re-consideration by the House. The assembly had passed the bill on September 13, 2021. Following this, Stalin announced a meeting of all parties. Ravi had opined that the Bill was "against interests of students especially the rural and economically poor students of the state."

Meanwhile, AIADMK, the main opposition, which did not take part in the meeting announced its full support to all legal initiatives aimed at getting the national test scrapped.