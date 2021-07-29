Tamil Nadu Oppn Calls Out DMK For Not Fulfilling Poll Promises, Threatens Mass Protest

Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai who arrived at the Chennai Airport from Delhi, following an all-party meeting in its headquarters on July 28, told the press gathered there that the central government is taking every necessary step to reduce petrol and diesel prices in the country.

Launching his barb against the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, he noted that the Stalin-led government had made several poll promises, and in the aftermath of its victory seems to have forgotten all of them. '75 days after coming to power, DMK has not fulfilled even a single demand,' he was heard saying to the media personnel. 'From petrol and diesel price reduction to NEET exams, there were tall claims made but none have been delivered.'

Annamalai hits out at DMK for not fulfilling election promises

Annamalai hinted that Tamil Nadu BJP would hold protests in the state's delta regions, primarily falling under Trichy, Tanjore and closer to southern Tamil Nadu-known to be DMK's stronghold. While adding that the union government is making every effort to reduce petrol and diesel prices, he also explained that plans are being drawn out to bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST to ensure that the price drops significantly.

AIADMK stages protest against DMK in Chennai

On July 28, AIADMK staged a protest observing that the DMK had not fulfilled its promises after coming to power. It must be noted that while campaigning for elections, DMK promised numerous measures such as bringing down the petrol-diesel prices, scrapping NEET, closing, TN govt-operated liquor stores TASMACs as well as its more popular promise to give Rs 1,000 per month to housewives. However, none of these campaign goals has been fulfilled, the protesting leaders noted.

In light of this situation, AIADMK workers across Tamil Nadu staged a protest in front of their houses. AIADMK leaders, including former Chief Minister EP Palanisamy, former Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other former Ministers were seen holding banners and placards at their doorsteps in efforts to protest against MK Stalin's government.

3,500 party workers arrested

This incident comes shortly after several AIADMK leaders along with 3,500 other party members were booked for flouting COVID protocols during a party-sponsored protest against the Tamil Nadu government held in Villupuram.

The protest was led by former Minister CV Shanmugam and was organised against the state government's decision to not implement the previous administration's proposal to start the Jayalalithaa University in memory of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK party supremo J Jayalalithaa. It is understood that thousands had gathered for the protest and was held with complete disregard despite the government's repeated warnings on social distancing, mandatory mask rules and other necessary COVID protocols.