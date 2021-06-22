Tamil Nadu Opposes Indian Draft Ports Bill 2021, Seeks Support Of Other Coastal States/UTs

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Mk Stalin has written to his counterparts of eight states including Goa, Karnataka, AP, West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry, proposing that all the Coastal States and Union Territories object to the new Draft Indian Ports Bill 2021. He also urged all the CMs to take joint action to prevent any alleged move to dilute the powers already vested with the States.

In his letter to the Chief Ministers of eight states, TN CM Stalin said, "As per the existing Indian Ports Act, 1908, the powers to plan, develop, regulate and control the minor ports vests with the State Governments concerned. However, the new draft Indian Ports Bill 2021 proposes to change this and transfer many of these powers to MSDC, which has so far been only an advisory body. Further to this, many powers currently exercised by State Governments would be taken over by the Union Government. You will agree that the present system has led to the good development of minor ports, under the States."

While urging to oppose the move, he added, "This move of the Central Government to bring a new Bill will have long-term adverse implications on the management of minor ports since the State Governments will not have any major role anymore if the Bill is passed. We have already taken up the issue with the Union Ministry for Ports and Shipping, strongly opposing such steps to reduce the autonomous role of States in the regulation and management of Minor Ports."

"Therefore, I propose that all the Coastal States and Union Territories should express their objection to this new draft Indian Ports Bill 2021 and take joint action to prevent any move to dilute the powers already vested with the States. I also request that all our State Governments must communicate these comments on similar lines, opposing the above bill during the MSDC Meeting on 24th June 2021," he added.

Last week, as per reports, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways circulate a watered-down new draft of the proposed Indian Ports Bill as the Centre scrapped plans to set up a Maritime Port Regulatory Authority in a new draft of the Indian Ports Bill that seeks to replace the Indian Ports Act 1908 after maritime states opposed the move that would have allowed the Centre to extend its jurisdiction over ports owned by the State Governments.