Tamil Nadu: OPS Leaves For AIADMK General Council Meeting Amid Heavy Police Deployment

In a recent update to the controversy over the issue of single leadership in AIADMK between OPS and EPS, O Panneerselvam has left his residence for the party's General Council meeting to be held today, June 23. While it is learned that supporters for All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) have gathered outside Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace in Chennai’s Vanagaram.

As AIADMK is all set for the General Council Meeting, heavy Police deployment was seen outside Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace.

Division Bench Reserves Madras HC Order To Restrain AIADMK meeting

Earlier on Wednesday, a division bench on Wednesday heard a plea by AIADMK General Council member Shanmugam, who had appealed against the Madras High Court’s order. Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice Sunder Mohan heard the plea and reserved the Madras High Court’s order of refusing to restrain the AIADMK general council meeting on Wednesday for amending party bylaws

The bench stated that the decision on 23 resolutions can be taken but nothing other than that, however, members have the liberty to discuss any other matter. The court earlier said that it cannot interfere in such issues.

On Wednesday, Madras High Court refused to restrain AIADMK general council meeting scheduled to be held in Chennai on June 23 from amending bylaws that will pave way for a single leadership.

With both camps refusing to budge from their views, the tussle between former Tamil Nadu chief minister and party co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and his former deputy CM and coordinator O Panneersevelam (OPS) did not seem to end over single leadership in the party.

In June 23 meeting, Palaniswami is all for single leadership in the party and his camp is keen on passing a resolution in this regard while Panneersevelam claims that the general body cannot pass the resolution without his signature as per party by-law.

The party has been following a dual-leadership formula with EPS as co-coordinator and OPS as coordinator, after the demise of Jayalalithaa in 2016.

Since the district secretary meeting on June 14, voices grew louder for single leadership in the party. Both camps have held several rounds of talks to resolve the issue but remained unsuccessful.

(Image: ANI/RepublicWorld)