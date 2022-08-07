Tamil Nadu: OPS Slams DMK Govt; Asks To Maintain Mullaperiyar Dam's Water Level At 142 Ft

AIADMK coordinator and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in accordance with the Supreme Court's order urged the state government on August 7 to maintain the water level at the Mullaperiyar dam at 142 feet. It has been reported that the level of the Mullaperiyar dam has currently reached 137 feet due to continuous rains in the Western Ghats and catchment areas.

“When AIADMK was in power, the Mullaperiyar dam was held up to 142 feet several times but this system was not followed for two years after DMK came to power," Panneerselvam was quoted by news agency ANI.

Kerala CM writes to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on August 5 wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin on August 5, seeking his intervention in regulating water discharge from Mullaperiyar dam, where the water level has gone beyond the permissible level of 137 feet. In the letter, the Kerala CM urged Stalin to take steps to release the excess water.

CM Vijayan asked him to give directions to the concerned authorities to ensure that the discharge from the dam is more than the inflow, taking into consideration the heavy rainfall in the catchment area of the dam, which has been the centre of a decades-long dispute between Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Following Kerala CM's letter, the Tamil Nadu government reportedly released 534 cubic feet of water per second from the Mullaperiyar dam to the Kerala region without consulting the farmers of Tamil Nadu, reported ANI.

The rule-curve

Notably, a rule curve is a measure that defines the storage or the vacant space maintained in a reservoir at different times of the year. It also decides on the fluctuating storage levels of the reservoir and is the deciding factor in the opening of the gates of the reservoir.

Reportedly, the farmers from Madurai, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts of Tamil Nadu who mostly benefit from the Mullaperiyar dam claim that it is because of the “rule curve” that the Mullaperiyar dam does not store water up to 142 feet. However, the agricultural unions have also strongly condemned this provision of “rule curve”.

