Tamil Nadu: Petrol Bombs Hurled At BJP State Office In Chennai, Party Questions State Govt

In a recent development from Tamil Nadu, an unidentified man threw petrol bombs at the BJP headquarters in Tamil Nadu's Kamalalayam on Thursday. While no injuries or damages have been reported so far, investigations are currently underway and more details are awaited from the incident.

Reportedly, one unidentified person came on a two-wheeler and started hurling petrol bombs at the BJP office and further escaped from the site after evading the police. A person has also been arrested from Chennai's Nandanam in the matter and is being questioned by the police.

The incident which took place at late night at 1 AM on Thursday has prompted agitation and protests by BJP workers who were gathered around the party office demanding appropriate action in the matter. Issuing a statement on the incident, senior BJP leader Karate Thyagarajan spoke to ANI and questioned the role of the Tamil Nadu government in the matter.

"A petrol bomb was hurled at our office around 1:30 AM. A similar kind of incident took place 15 years ago with DMK's role in it. We condemn the Tamil Nadu govt's role in this incident...We have also informed the Police...BJP cadre doesn't get afraid of such things", he said.

Tamil Nadu urban local body polls

This came at a time in Tamil Nadu is gearing up for the urban local body polls in the state on February 19 while the BJP Tamil Nadu unit will be fielding its 5,480 candidates across 649 urban local bodies that will go into polls. All the political parties are also gearing up for contesting the posts across the state.

According to a statement issued by the State Election Commission, a total of 74,383 candidates filed nomination papers for contesting the election in Tamil Nadu. Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party after walking out of the AIADMK alliance has decided to field its candidates in the areas having a major influence.

It will be sanding against the ruling DMK which had been making several allegations against the central government over the NEET bill. Notably, the BJP and DMK have remained loggerheads over the NEET issue.

Image: ANI