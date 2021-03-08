Tamil Nadu Polls: CPI(M) Inks Seat-sharing Deal With DMK; Settles For 6 Seats After Debate

As political parties in Tamil Nadu prepare for the Assembly election next month, the DMK has finalised its seat-sharing agreement with the CPI(M) by allotting the latter six seats on Monday.

The pact was signed by DMK president MK Stalin and CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan in the presence of senior leaders of both factions at the Dravidian party’s headquarters in Chennai.

The initial rounds of seat-sharing talks between DMK and CPI(M) had failed after the latter demanded seats in double-digits while the former denied it. After signing the pact, CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan told reporters that his party has agreed to six seats with the sole objective of defeating the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

He alleged that the BJP toppled the Congress government in Puducherry, despite having only a few representatives in the Assembly, and said the Opposition alliance needs to ensure that BJP does not gain in-roads into Tamil Nadu.

On Sunday, DMK finalized the seat-sharing pact with Congress and allotted 25 Assembly seats and the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha Constituency to the grand old party. TNCC chief KS Alagiri, Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao signed the agreement with MK Stalin at the DMK in headquarters in Chennai on Sunday.

Congress was involved in multiple rounds of talks with DMK to negotiate seat-sharing, with the former demanding more seats to contest in while the latter remained hesitant to do so.

DMK allocates 6 seats to VCK

Earlier on Thursday, DMK allocated six seats to its ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and three seats to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). As MK Stalin eyes a maiden term as the Tamil Nadu CM, the DMK has allocated two seats to the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK).

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state in a single-phase, with polling on April 6 followed by the announcement of results on May 2.

