Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu: PTR Responds To AIADMK On Fuel Price Query, Says 'Rates Can't Be Reduced Now'

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister said that the state's financial situation is worse than expected and so no relaxation can be guaranteed in terms of fuel price hike

Written By
Vidyashree S
Tamil Nadu

Credit: PTI/TWITTER@PROFSUMATHI


On Wednesday, June 23, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister responding to AIADMK's Agri SS Krishnamoorthy on fuel issue questioned in the assembly said, "Can't reduce VAT on petrol/diesel right now. It'll be done in future. The State's financial situation is worse than expected. We came to know about it as we came to power". The petrol price of Tamil Nadu as of today is 99.13 per litre. 

Promises made by the DMK government

During the election campaign, the DMK had promised that if elected to form the government then a reduction in the price of fuels, Rs 5 in the price of petrol and Rs 4 in the case of diesel will be made. And now, the finance minister has ruled out any relaxations in the fuel price. 

READ | Tamil Nadu govt includes Nobel laureates in Economic Advisory Council; Read full list here

In a recent interaction with the media, the minister said, "The fiscal situation in the State was much worse than we feared. That apart, the Union Budget increased cess on fuels at the cost of excise duties. This, he said, deprived the States of revenue as cess revenues are not shared with the States and are retained by the Centre. Also, the second wave of Covid was severe and required the State to spend thousands of crores". 

READ | Tamil Nadu will make all efforts to reverse economic slowdown trend, says Governor

He further took to Twitter and said that the party had not promised any immediate relaxations. He also informed that the party's promise to release COVID relief was kept by releasing Rs 9,000 crore. 

READ | Tamil Nadu opposes Indian Draft Ports Bill 2021, seeks support of other coastal states/UTs

Dealers shut outlets as fuel price increases

As the price of fuel is touching Rs 100 in parts of Tamil Nadu, the end consumers are badly hit but this has also affected many dealers too. Most of the dealers have borrowed money to run their business and now the operating costs have shot up. 

READ | Tamil Nadu to pass resolution against CAA & Farm laws in budget session, says CM MK Stalin

Due to the COVID pandemic crisis and rise in fuel price, about 25% of dealers in Tamil Nadu have shut their fuel outlets and shops. 

KP Murali, President of Tamilnadu Petroleum Dealer Association (TNDP) said, "Due to insufficient dealer margin, retail outlet dealers cannot meet the overheads with meagre margin and are forced to avail bank loan for survival". 

(Image credit: PTI/TWITTER@PROFSUMATI)

READ | Tamil Nadu: Over 2000 COVID-19 cases left out due to error, says state government
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND