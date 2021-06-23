Tamil Nadu: PTR Responds To AIADMK On Fuel Price Query, Says 'Rates Can't Be Reduced Now'

On Wednesday, June 23, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister responding to AIADMK's Agri SS Krishnamoorthy on fuel issue questioned in the assembly said, "Can't reduce VAT on petrol/diesel right now. It'll be done in future. The State's financial situation is worse than expected. We came to know about it as we came to power". The petrol price of Tamil Nadu as of today is 99.13 per litre.

Can't reduce VAT on petrol/diesel right now. It'll be done in future. The State's financial situation is worse than expected. We came to know about it as we came to power: Tamil Nadu Finance Min responds to AIADMK's Agri SS Krishnamoorthy on fuel price issue raised in TN Assembly — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2021

Promises made by the DMK government

During the election campaign, the DMK had promised that if elected to form the government then a reduction in the price of fuels, Rs 5 in the price of petrol and Rs 4 in the case of diesel will be made. And now, the finance minister has ruled out any relaxations in the fuel price.

In a recent interaction with the media, the minister said, "The fiscal situation in the State was much worse than we feared. That apart, the Union Budget increased cess on fuels at the cost of excise duties. This, he said, deprived the States of revenue as cess revenues are not shared with the States and are retained by the Centre. Also, the second wave of Covid was severe and required the State to spend thousands of crores".

He further took to Twitter and said that the party had not promised any immediate relaxations. He also informed that the party's promise to release COVID relief was kept by releasing Rs 9,000 crore.

Things we didn’t know then:



1) Union Budget would switch ~50,000 Cr from Excise to Cess (not shared w/ States)



2) Scale of COVID 2nd wave & spending required (1000s of Crores)



3) Full extent of Fiscal decay



We did NOT promise immediate cut



We WILL cut during our term https://t.co/LtYLC302Ko — Dr P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) (@ptrmadurai) June 20, 2021

Dealers shut outlets as fuel price increases

As the price of fuel is touching Rs 100 in parts of Tamil Nadu, the end consumers are badly hit but this has also affected many dealers too. Most of the dealers have borrowed money to run their business and now the operating costs have shot up.

Due to the COVID pandemic crisis and rise in fuel price, about 25% of dealers in Tamil Nadu have shut their fuel outlets and shops.

KP Murali, President of Tamilnadu Petroleum Dealer Association (TNDP) said, "Due to insufficient dealer margin, retail outlet dealers cannot meet the overheads with meagre margin and are forced to avail bank loan for survival".

(Image credit: PTI/TWITTER@PROFSUMATI)