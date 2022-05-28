'Tamil Nadu Students Have No Time For Petty Politics Played By DMK Govt': BJP On NEET Row

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai launched fresh salvos on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin over its stance on NEET, a national medical entrance test, and said that a record number of students from the state have enrolled for this year's test and they have no time for petty politics played by the DMK.

Taking to his Twitter, BJP state wing president K Annamalai, on Saturday, shared an image detailing the number of students enrolled in this year's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). As per the reports, Tamil Nadu stands third in the list of the highest number of applications received for this year's NEET. "Students respond to CMO Tamil Nadu’s NEET plea by enrolling in record numbers for this year's examination. Students from TN have no time for petty politics played by the DMK Govt," K Annamalai wrote in his tweet.

Students respond to @CMOTamilnadu’s NEET plea by enrolling in record numbers for this year's examination.



Students from TN have no time for petty politics played by the @arivalayam Govt. pic.twitter.com/w47jr7etnf — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) May 28, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the DMK and Chief Minister Stalin are against NEET stating that it goes against the interest of the students. Notably, CM Stalin is also pushing for an anti-NEET bill seeking an exemption to the state from the ambit of the NEET. Earlier in May, Tamil Nadu Governor sent the bill which was passed by the state Assembly for Presidential assent after he returned the same last year.

Reacting to this, Stalin told the state Assembly on May 4 that he was informed by the Governor’s secretary that the bill was sent to the Union Home Ministry to enable Presidential assent for the same. “As part of our struggle for NEET exemption, in the next step, we should jointly take all efforts to insist the Centre for Presidential assent for the bill,” he said.

'TN raising voice against NEET, request PM Modi to look into matter': Stalin

It is signification to mention that on May 26, MK Stalin while sharing the same stage with PM Modi at an event in Chennai insisted that the state stood against NEET, and hoped that the PM would look into the matter considering its gravity.

"Tamil Nadu has been raising its voice against NEET, I request the PM to look into the matter. I believe the Prime Minister will realise the gravity of this issue. I want you to extend your fullest co-operation and support to Tamil Nadu. We will extend a hand of friendship at the same time, raise our voice for a cause," CM Stalin had said.