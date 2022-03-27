Tamil Nadu TMC Chief, Gen Secy, VP Join BJP; Derek O'Brien Says 'Not Trinamool Leaders'

In a big shock to Trinamool Congress (TMC), its Tamil Nadu party chief M P Subramaniyam, general Secretary Kandhaswamy and Vice President Ashok Kumar jumped ship to BJP on Friday. In the presence of BJP state chief K Annamalai, the TMC leaders joined the saffron party. BJP is TMC's prime Opposition in West Bengal.

Welcomed the top leadership of All India Trinamool Congress Party - TN into @BJP4TamilNadu fold



It’s State President Thiru.M P Subramaniyam, Gen Sec Thiru.Kandhaswamy, V P Thiru. Ashok Kumar have all decided to strengthen @BJP4India & our Hon PM Shri @narendramodi avl’s hands! pic.twitter.com/9eCZV0oPA1 — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) March 25, 2022

Surprised at the extreme shift of TMC leaders, RTI activist 'Savukku' Shankar asked TMC MP Derek O'Brien if the new BJP joinees were indeed TMC's party's office-bearer in Tamil Nadu. In response, O'Brien tweeted 'No'. Annamalai was quick to point out that TMC's denial of its party office bearers' existence was the reason they joined BJP. He also shared a letter written by M P Subramaniyam bearing his official post as TMC chief in Tamil Nadu.

TMC Vs BJP

Currently, the saffron party and the Mamata Banerjee-led party are in a heady political face-off in Bengal over Birbhum violence. BJP has demanded Mamata Banerjee to resign as Bengal CM after eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Rampurhat on Tuesday, following the murder of its panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh. BJP's National Vice President Dilip Ghosh acknowledged that Birbhum is a sensitive region where political violence is at its peak and opposition parties are targeted every day. Noting that more than 200 BJP workers have been killed so far in the state, Ghosh questioned why the Mamata Banerjee-led government was taking no action.

On the other hand, Banerjee has accused BJP of misusing its central agencies to target its state govt and TMC leaders. Listing the ED raids on Abhishek Banerjee and arrest of many TMC MLAs in Saradha Chit Fund, Narada Sting, Coal scam etc. TMC has also refused to allow West Bengal Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to report to the Centre after his state deputation was cut short.

TMC has also taken on BJP politically in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha via its MPs who have vehemently opposed most of the Centre's legislation. The two parties also faced each other in the recent Goa polls where TMC allied with MGP to take on the saffron party. However, after TMC failed to win a single seat, MGP switched back to BJP and joined the ruling coalition.

In Tripura, TMC and the ruling BJP are locked in a poll battle ahead of the 2023 elections. 14 TMC members were arrested for violating COVID restrictions in 2021, despite some sustaining injuries when their vehicle was allegedly attacked by BJP workers at Ambassa in the Dhalai district. Since the return of veteran Mukul Roy's return to TMC, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has been eyeing to make inroads into Tripura yet again.