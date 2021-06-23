Tamil Nadu To Pass Resolution Against CAA & Farm Laws In Budget Session, Says CM MK Stalin

Calling it 'against the interests of the farmer' and 'threatening minorities', the Tamil Nadu government has announced to oppose three new farm bills and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) respectively in the upcoming budget session. The announcement was made by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, who spoke at the assembly on Tuesday and informed about the decision to the 234-member assembly, which has four MLAs from the BJP. Earlier in June the Chief Minister had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand the withdrawal of farm bills.

The state government is set to pass the ‘unanimous resolution’ to protest against the union government.

"So, a resolution against the farm laws will be passed in the upcoming budget session. It will be done to show the Tamil Nadu government’s clear stance against the farm bills and to protest against the Union government’s decision,” said the CM.

Tamil Nadu Government opposes Union Government's ports' bill

Prior to the announcement of protest against CAA and farm bills, Chief Minister Stalin had issued a press release on Tuesday seeking support of eight states including Goa, Karnataka, AP, West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry, proposing that all the Coastal States and Union Territories object to the new Draft Indian Ports Bill 2021. He also urged all the CMs to take joint action to prevent any alleged move to dilute the powers already vested with the States.

Last week, as per reports, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways circulate a watered-down new draft of the proposed Indian Ports Bill as the Centre scrapped plans to set up a Maritime Port Regulatory Authority in a new draft of the Indian Ports Bill that seeks to replace the Indian Ports Act 1908 after maritime states opposed the move that would have allowed the Centre to extend its jurisdiction over ports owned by the State Governments.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin met with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi along with former President Rahul Gandhi on Friday (June 18). It is said that Stalin discussed the new government's schemes and policies in Tamil Nadu, where Congress is said to be its alliance partner. A day earlier (Thursday, June 17) the Chief Minister had met with PM Modi to discuss a wide range of issues.