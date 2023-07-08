Tamil Nadu To Roll Out Monthly Cash For Women Scheme Named After Karunanidhi

One of the most anticipated poll promises made by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government of providing monthly financial assistance to women is set to roll out from September 15, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday (July 7). September 15 is the birth anniversary of former chief minister and DMK founder CN Annadurai.

Stalin and his DMK party had promised to provide a monthly dole of Rs 1000 to women heads of households during the 2021 Assembly elections. The scheme called "Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam" was considered to be one of the most anticipated ones and will be named after MK Karunanidhi, the late chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

While the first two budget sessions did not have any information regarding the allotment of funds for “Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam”, the then finance minister Dr. Palanivel Thiyagarajan stated that eligible beneficiaries would be identified, and the scheme would be launched by September with a budget allocation of Rs.7000 crores.

Stalin chaired a review meeting virtually with senior officials and all the district collectors where he issued instructions regarding the launch of the scheme and discussed ways to implement it. "This is a massive scheme, and we are looking at more than 1.5 crore applications that would come. But the scheme's target is to provide financial aid to 1 crore women, hence the District Collectors must be very particular in screening the applications and selecting the beneficiaries,” stated Stalin,

He added that while organising special camps to identify beneficiaries there is a possibility of stampedes, hence the collectors must be very careful during the entire process. He went on to add to not drop someone from the list of beneficiaries just because they did not have an Aadhaar card or a ration card.

"As this year is the birth centenary year of our leader Kalaignar, it only would be apt to give his name to this scheme. Therefore, let us call this Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam," said Stalin.

The Chief Minister also stated that it would only be right if Karunanidhi’s name is being set for the scheme as he had taken revolutionary steps in women's rights like bringing 33 per cent reservation for women in local bodies, recruitment of women in Tamil Nadu Police force and even appointed women teachers in primary schools.

A special team would be constituted for this scheme under the newly appointed Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and since this scheme would be of immense help to women, the public can contact him, or his office anytime stated the Chief minister.