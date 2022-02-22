Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Elections: State BJP Chief Slams DMK For 'misuse Of Power'

Three days after the Tamil Nadu urban civic body polls were held, BJP state chief K Annamalai on Tuesday slammed the ruling DMK government over violence in the state amid polls, stating that the saffron party will soon move Madras High Court to demand a repolling. Annamalai also held the DMK responsible for the low voters' turnout and accused the ruling party of intimidating voters. The results for Tamil Nadu urban local bodies will be declared today, with the DMK heading towards a landslide victory.

Speaking to ANI, K Annamalai said, "The way DMK conducted state (urban local body) polls on February 19 was shameful; total misuse and abuse of power, along with violence. BJP is moving Madras High Court today, with all our complaints and demands of a repoll in specific booths."

"People didn't come out to vote, fearing DMK fellows standing outside the voting areas. The voting percentage has dropped by 14%. Even MoS L Murugan's vote was done by someone else, they allowed him to vote only after we protested," he added.

Tamil Nadu urban local body polls violence

A DMK activist identified as Madhan, who had recently joined the party from the AIADMK, was reportedly hacked to death on Monday in Chennai's Gandhi Nagar area while he was canvassing for a party candidate. It is pertinent to mention here that the brutal murder took place a day after Tamil Nadu Civic Polls concluded.

According to sources, Madhan had attended a program organised by the DMK in Chennai's Gandhi Nagar on Sunday. At the event, Tamil Nadu minister PK Sekar Babu had unveiled the portrait of a late senior DMK leader. Following the event, Madhan left the venue when he was allegedly chased and surrounded by four men, who then hacked him to death.

On the same day, former Tamil Nadu Minister and AIADMK leader Jayakumar was arrested by Chennai police after a case was registered against him under 8 sections in connection with the incident wherein a DMK member, named Naresh, was surrounded, attacked and dragged by his shirt in Tondiarpet on the day of the urban local body election.

Tamil Nadu Local Body Election 2022

The ruling DMK, the opposition AIADMK, and BJP, Congress, Naam Tamilar Katchi, Pattali Makkal Katchi, Makkal Needhi Maiam, and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam, are the major political factions who contested the polls to 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats, and 649 other urban local bodies.