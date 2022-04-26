Tamil Nadu: Vice-Chancellor Bill Widens DMK Govt-Guv Tiff; 'Edu Should Be Decentralised'

In a major development, after the incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government passed a bill on April 25 which empowered them to choose the vice-chancellor (VC) in Tamil Nadu, a major political row has erupted. Supporting this very Bill, DMK leader A Saravanan has alleged that state governor R. N. Ravi is replicating the policies of the BJP-led central government. Further, launching a series of attacks on the governor, the DMK leader further added that Governor Ravi should reflect the interest of the people of Tamil Nadu.

A Saravanan said, "Governor is speaking out of authority, he should not talk about national education society. It is very unfortunate that the Governor is doing this, Governor should only reflect the Bill of the people of TN, reflect the interest of the people of TN not for some MLAs."

Education should be de-centralised: DMK

On April 25, DMK adopted a Bill in the state assembly, which took away the right of the governor to appoint a vice-chancellor in the state universities. It is important to mention here that the decision comes as the governor RN Ravi is holding a conference with VCs of universities in Ooty. Supporting the decision of the state government, DMK leader A Saravanan added that those unaware of the condition of the state will never settle in Tamil Nadu.

DMK leader A Saravanan said, "Education should be decentralised, someone who is not aware of the conditions of TN will never settle in the state. It is very strange and sad that they are scared of the BJP and AIADMK party is disheartened by the way these leaders are behaving inside the Assembly."

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin calls Governor 'postman'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched an attack on the state governor and asked him to simply pass the Bill to the President like a 'postman.' The DMK government adopted an anti-NEET Bill in the state assembly. The Tamil Nadu CM has time and again shown his disagreements with the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) and this time in a public rally, he asked the governor to pass the Bill to the President as the state government does not seek the governor's opinion.

CM Stalin said, "We are not asking the Governor for approval for the bill. The Governor does not have the authority to do so. What we ask is, send the Bill to the President."

Image: ANI, Twitter/@indfoundation