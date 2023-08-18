Tamil Nadu Vs Karnataka Over Cauvery Water, DMK Says 'will Fight For Every Drop'

The war of words over the Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu intensified on Friday with MK Stalin-led DMK stating that the Tamil Nadu government will move the Supreme Court against the Karnataka government for its rights and will fight for every drop of water. DMK’s response came after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said the Congress-led state government will approach the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) requesting it to reconsider its decision on sharing water with Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the Karnataka versus Tamil Nadu battle, DMK joint secretary Saravanan Annadurai hit out at the Karnataka government and said, “We will never give up our right. We will reach out to the apex court for the issue. We will fight for every drop of water in Cauvery.”

The tussle between the south Indian states began after Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar stated that the state government will approach the Cauvery Water Management Authority following its order to release 10,000 cusecs of water everyday for the next 15 days to Tamil Nadu.

Kumaraswamy attacks DMK

Responding to the Cauvery water sharing issue with Tamil Nadu, JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy on Friday hit out at the Tamil Nadu government for expanding their area of cultivation every year despite the water crisis. Further questioning the Karnataka government, he said, “Why is it necessary for us (Karnataka) to oblige the direction of the Cauvery Water Management Board?”

"With the shortage of water for our own farming community, why is it necessary for us to oblige the direction of the Cauvery Water Management Board? Why is the Tamil Nadu government expanding the area of cultivation every year? Why is it necessary for us to release the water?" Kumaraswamy asked.

Shivakumar on Cauvery water row

DK Shivakumar on Thursday said it will request the CWMA to reconsider its decision on sharing water with Tamil Nadu as Karnataka is also facing drought-like situation. “We received an instruction that we have to release 10,000 cusecs of water (from Cauvery) for 15 days. We are aware that the state is currently grappling with a water crisis. We are facing severe drought in some areas."

"Still, in compliance with the Supreme Court directive, we have released the water (from the Cauvery) over the last four to five days. However, we urge the authorities to reconsider the decision as we have received less rains this time," the Deputy CM added.