Tamil Nadu Youth Congress Stages Protest, Seeks Dismissal Of Manipur Govt

The Tamil Nadu Youth Congress staged a protest here on Friday condemning the violence unleashed on women, sought justice for them and the dismissal of the state government.

Holding 'Save Manipur' placards, the party workers raised slogans against the central and Manipur governments denouncing the barbarity targeting women.

Slamming the BJP, Youth Congress TN president Lenin Prasath alleged not only in Manipur but in several other parts of the country, weaker sections including the Dalits and minorities were being oppressed by the Saffron party.

On Manipur violence, he said justice must be rendered to the victims and he demanded that the perpetrators of the heinous crime be hanged to death. "Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh must have already resigned. He has, however, not done that. The state government must hence be dismissed by the Centre and President's rule must be imposed," he told reporters.

The Congress party is a 'fortress' that protected the interests of the oppressed people, tribals, minorities and women.