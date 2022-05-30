Tamil Nadu: YouTuber Arrested For Embezzling Funds; BJP's Annamalai Slams DMK Govt

In a key development from Tamil Nadu, a Youtuber named Karthik Gopinath was arrested by the state police on Monday for allegedly collecting funds on behalf of a temple under the control of HR&CE (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments). He had allegedly collected more than Rs 50 lakhs and cheated the devotees.

In a statement, the police said, “Based on a complaint by T Aravindan, Executive Officer, Arulmigu Madhura Kaliamman Thirukoil in Perambalur, Karthik Gopinath had opened a YouTube channel in the name of “Ilaya Bharatham” and asked the public to give money in Milaap, a website for fundraising under the pretext of renovating the statues of sub-temples of Arulmigu Madhura Kaliyamma temple."

"However, he had organised this without getting any permission from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department,” said the complaint.

K Annamalai slams DMK govt over Youtuber's arrest

Meanwhile, BJP state chief K Annamalai has come out in support of the Youtuber, stating that the DMK-led state government is using 'intimidatory tactics' to suppress voices.

Taking to Twitter, Annamalai wrote:

As usual @arivalayam is resorting to intimidatory tactics when under pressure. The arrest of Shri. @karthikgnath on completely trumped charges is not only condemnable but also shows the level to which this Govt will go to silence an uncomfortable voice.



1/2 — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) May 30, 2022

In the subsequent tweet, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief added, "Spoke to his father some time back and had assured him that Tamil Nadu BJP will stand behind this nationalist and our legal team will support him."

Subramanian Swamy condemns YouTuber's arrest

Former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy also condemned the arrest and said, "I am surprised that the Avadi Police Station near Chennai has started harassing our VHS youngster Karthi Gopinath because he had collected funds from the public to repair a temple. This violates Article 25 of the Constitution and hence, I will file a case against the Police."

On May 28, K Annamalai warned the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party that he will expose the corruption of two of the party's ministers along with evidence by June first week. This comes as DMK chief and CM MK Stalin raised several issues during PM Modi's visit to the state on May 26. He further challenged the DMK and stated, "We will be exposing the scams by two DMK ministers next week along with documental proofs which might put away for the resignation of those ministers. We will keep on releasing department-wise DMK scams of ministers as booklets." Annamalai also announced that Tamil Nadu BJP will organise a protest march on May 31 against the state government to slash the fuel prices.