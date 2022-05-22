Tamil Nadu's BJP Unit Threatens Protests If DMK Govt Fails To Cut Fuel Taxes Within 72 Hrs

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Annamalai has threatened to stage a protest at St George Fort if the state govt does not reduce fuel & gas prices following the Centre's decision to slash excise duty on petrol ad diesel.

In a major relief to citizens, the Centre, on May 21, cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litre respectively which will translate to a reduction in the petrol prices by Rs 9.5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 7 per litre. It's also pertinent to note that the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, in its election manifesto, had promised to reduce fuel prices.

'DMK failed to act on promises made in its election manifesto': TN BJP chief

Annamalai came down heavily on the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government for its reported failure to meet promises it had made in its election manifesto to reduce fuel prices, targeting state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan for his May 22 remarks accusing the Centre of being 'partial' for not consulting with states before increasing the excise duty on petrol and diesel.

"The Union had never consulted the States when they increased the taxes on petrol and diesel multiple times. The exorbitant increase in taxes by the Union Government has been only partially reduced through their cuts and the taxes continue to be high as compared to the 2014 rates. Therefore, it is neither fair nor reasonable to expect States to reduce their taxes," Thiagarajan had said.

Criticising the Tamil Nadu finance minister for his statements, Annamalai said, "Did the finance minister of Tamil Nadu discuss with the Central government before releasing the election manifesto, in which they promised to cut the fuel and gas prices. After 2014, Tamil Nadu has increased VAT by Rs 7 per litre thus earning Rs 19,000 crore. Though they promised to reduce the petrol price by Rs 5 it was only cut by Rs 3 and kept the price of diesel unchanged."

Central government reduces excise duty on fuel

The BJP-led Central government, on May 21, in a big relief to the people from spiralling inflation, announced a slew of moves, the major one being axing the excise duty on petrol and diesel thereby forgoing revenue worth Rs one lakh ten thousand crore. This is the second such move in the last six months.

The fuel prices were last revised during the festival of Diwali in November 2021 when the price of petrol was reduced by Rs 10 and diesel by Rs 5. Overall the Centre has made the petrol cheaper by 14.50 and the diesel by Rs 17 in the last six months, whereas the prices of these fuels are constantly on the rise in the international markets.

(Image: ANI)