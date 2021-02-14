Tamil Nadu's EPS & OPS Welcome Modi To Chennai: 'PM Always Helped Preserve Amma's Legacy'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Chennai to lay the foundation stone for various key projects and to inaugurate other completed projects in the poll-bound state of Tamil Nadu, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam while addressing a public event welcomed the Prime Minister. Thanking PM Modi for giving special attention to the state of Tamil Nadu, Panneerselvam said that he has always been steadfast in his support for the efforts of 'Amma's government'.

READ | 'Why Is Palaniswami Afraid'?: DMK Chief Stalin Slams Tamil Nadu CM As Vel Politics Grows

Deputy Chief Minister, "The Prime Minister has done much to ensure that the memory and legacy of Amma (Jayalalithaa) is preserved in Tamil Nadu. He has been steadfast in his support for efforts of Amma's govt here."

While stating that the Prime Minister is deeply committed to the service of the nation, the Deputy Chief Minister said that PM Modi is full of empathy and kindness. Pointing towards the resolution of Cauvery water dispute, he said that the resolution was only possible due to the collective efforts of Amma's government and PM Modi-led Central government.

READ | Tamil Nadu CM EPS To Meet PM Modi, Amit Shah In 2-day Visit To Delhi As Poll-date Nears

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami welcomes PM Modi

Extending a hearty welcome to PM Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami thanked the Prime Minister for announcing new national highway projects in 2020-2021 budget. Speaking further, the Tamil Nadu CM also said that the projects for which PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone will definitely help the people of the state.

Ahead of assembly polls, PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

Ahead of the state assembly elections, the Prime Minister landed in Chennai on February 14 morning at 10:40 am to lay the foundation stone for various projects and inaugurate many other completed projects in poll-bound Tamil Nadu. A grand function was organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, to host PM Modi. The Prime Minister inaugurated the fourth metro line between Chennai beach and Attipattu. He will also launch the railway electrification of single line section in Villupuram - Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur, and Thiruvarur.

READ | Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami Issues Crop Loan Waiver Certificates To Farmers

Apart from all of the above, PM Modi will also handover the state-of-the-art Arjun Mail Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Indian Army, and lay the foundation stone for the extension, renovation, and modernisation of the Grand Anicut Canal System and the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras. He will then head to poll-bound Kerala.

Leaving for Chennai and Kochi. pic.twitter.com/bSImPnGphD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2021

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaigns. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP is allied with the AIADMK and is said to be in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance though the party faces its own split on account of the release of Sasikala from jail. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has put a halt to his campaign trail due to leg surgery. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons. Puducherry will also go to polls at the same time and there is trouble in the Congress-DMK alliance as the Stalin-led party has announced its own CM face.

READ | EPS Says Stalin's Dream Of Becoming Tamil Nadu CM Will Never Come True; DMK Chief Responds