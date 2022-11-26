Tamil Nadu's Ruling DMK Accuses Governor Ravi Of Having Political Agenda

The ruling DMK on Saturday alleged that Governor R N Ravi was sent to Tamil Nadu by the Centre with "some agenda," and accused him of "doing politics" over the recent Coimbatore blast.

When the Tamil Nadu government recommended probe by the National Investigation Agency into the Coimbatore matter within two days, Ravi claimed "delay" (in handing over the case to NIA) and chances of destruction of evidence due to it," the governing party's Tamil mouthpiece "Murasoli" said in an opinion piece.

Now, BJP-ruled Karnataka has handed over probe in the Mengaluru blast to the NIA after a gap of about six days, Murasoli said. Going by Ravi's rule of thumb, would not this "delay" have led to destruction of evidence, the DMK daily wondered.

The Coimbatore blast occurred on October 23 and it was handed over to NIA on October 26 by the State government while officials of the national agency joined hands with State police from the next day of the explosion, it said.

Seeking to corner Ravi, the ruling party newspaper asked: "What is he going to say on the neighbouring State's action?" Murasoli alleged that Governor Ravi was sent by the Centre to Tamil Nadu with some agenda. While Ravi began "politics" over Coimbatore blast and spoke in a manner tantamount to creating a "bad name" for the Tamil Nadu government, the explosion in Karnataka has shattered his dreams, the DMK daily said. The Governor could not succeed in his attempts to carry out the agenda as there is no favourable conditions.

The Mangaluru autorickshaw explosion took place on November 19. The explosives concealed in a cooker in an autorickshaw exploded and caused fire and heavy smoke, and the driver and passenger (suspect) were injured.