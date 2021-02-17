Tamilisai Soundararajan Takes Charge Of Puducherry, Term Begins With Demand Of Floor Test

After former IPS officer Dr Kiran Bedi was removed from the post of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry by the Centre, Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan has been given the additional charge of Puducherry. Soundarajan on Wednesday accepted the additional charge as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and will take charge from Thursday 9 AM.

Bedi was called back in the wake of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy's persistent demand seeking the recall of Bedi whom he accused of obstructing the developmental schemes of the Puducherry government.

Pleased to Receive - The Warrant of Appointment to discharge functions of #LieutenantGovernor of Puducherry from The Hon'ble President of India . Handed over by the Resident Commissioner of #Puducherry at Raj Bhavan Hyderabad today. pic.twitter.com/n1HPDBQyt7 — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) February 17, 2021

Soundarajan's tenure would begin with the demands of floor test by NDA-led opposition in the UT after the Congress government lost the majority with the party legislators resignation. Meanwhile, Bedi on Wednesday thanked the Government of India for a "lifetime experience in Puducherry" as its Lieutenant Governor while stating that team Raj Niwas diligently worked to serve the larger public interest and asserting that "Puducherry has a very bright future".

Since CM Narayanasamy took charge as Chief Minister and Bedi as the Lieutenant Governor, both have been at loggerheads with their respective style of governance. While Congress accused her of going against the decisions of the state government, the ex-IPS officer maintained that she was discharging her duties as per law.

Demanding Bedi's recall, Congress-led alliance in the state had staged a 4-day agitation in Puducherry from January 8 followed by a day-long hunger strike on February 5 in which members of several parties including the CM participated. They reiterated the demand that either Bedi should quit on her own or the Centre should recall her. Escalating the matter further, Narayanasamy submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind on February 10 urging him to remove Bedi, saying she was running a ''tughlaq durbar".

Moreover, with the resignation of four of the ruling party MLAs since last month, the Congress government has lost its majority and the NDA alliance including BJP, AIADMK, All-India NR Congress visited the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday to demand the floor test. The political upheaval including the recall of the former Lt governor Bedi and the ruling government losing majority has come just months ahead of the assembly elections in the Union Territory which is to be held in April-May 2021.

