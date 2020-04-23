JDS Condemns Attack On Arnab Goswami And Samyabrata Ray Goswami; 'violence Isn't Dissent'

National spokesperson of the Janata Dal (Secular) Tanveer Ahmed on Thursday condemned the attack on Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife - Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami - that occurred on Wednesday night. He said that there can be a lot of ideological differences between parties but a physical assault on a person is not approved off. He demanded an investigation and arrest of the culprits on priority.

READ | No press freedom? Human rights? No global media?: Netizens back Arnab Goswami after attack

"I Truly condemn the attack on Arnab Goswami when he was traveling with his wife. I don't think this is how we have to dissent our voice. If there are any ideological differences or voices of dissent there are so many other ways, one could have lodged an FIR or could have gone to the court but physically assaulting somebody, neither me or my party approves of", the JDS Spokesperson asserted.

Ahmed further said that "We have a lot of ideological differences with Mr. Arnab Goswami but I don't think a physical attack on a person or his life is what anybody should approve. I'm sure Congress will also condemn the act. A proper investigation needs to be done and the culprit must be booked immediately".

READ | 'Nation stands with you': Citizens back Arnab Goswami after physical attack; slam Congress

Attack on Arnab Goswami

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were driving back home in their Toyota Corolla on Wednesday night. The physical attack was carried out by Congress goons who confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police security attache to having been sent by party higher-ups to teach him a lesson, once they were apprehended.

After the attack, Arnab registered a complaint at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai. In the complaint copy dated April 23, Arnab has detailed the sequence of events before the attack. However, in the consequent FIR, the charges are severely diluted, and the Youth Congress not even named despite their confession to one of the Mumbai Police's own.

READ | Read Arnab Goswami & Samyabrata Ray Goswami's full complaint copy after physical attack

READ | I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar issues statement over attack on Arnab Goswami; condemns it