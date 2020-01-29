Ruling Class, Armies Alike:Tapan Bose's Shocking Comparison Of India, Pak At Anti-CAA Stir

Peace activist and documentary-filmmaker Tapan Bose on Wednesday made a controversial statement while speaking at an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens protest at Janta Mantar in Delhi. Bose said that the Pakistan Army and the Indian Army are alike and there is no difference between them as both kill their people. Bose further said that Pakistan is not an enemy country and added that the ruling class of India and Pakistan are alike.

Addressing the people Bose said, "Pakistan is not an enemy country, ruling class of India & Pakistan are alike. Our armies are alike too, their army kills their people and our army kills our people, there is no difference between them. If you go to Pakistan and talk to people, they will be very polite to you. In every sentence, they just say 'compromise should happen, you do something'."

Bose, calling the anti-CAA stir another freedom movement of India said, "Our forefathers founded the idea of new India. Now this is a second freedom movement and in this movement, we take the spirit of our forefathers and we are ready to fight till the end."

After being questioned by the media for his statement Bose replied, "I have not insulted anyone. What is the problem in comparing two forces, what is so sacrosanct about our Army, I don't understand. I would request the army veterans to tell me why they did not take action on the army personnel who have killed people and raped women."

Anti-CAA protest

The Shaheen Bagh protest, where hundreds of women have been staging a sit-in against the new citizenship law for over a month, walked to Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. As per reports, students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University ((JNU) also joined Shaheen Bagh protesters as they moved to Jantar Mantar. These protesters said they will continue their agitation until the government decides to roll back the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.

The elderly women who have come to be known as the "dadis of Shaheen Bagh" for leading the anti-CAA agitation will be part of the 'Chalo Jantar Mantar’ call. The dadis’ are also expected to address protesters at Jantar Mantar. The protesters, who are opposing the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and a pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC), have been sitting on an indefinite protest at Shaheen Bagh for over a month.

