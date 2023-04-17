Taragarh Fort Restoration: Rajasthan BJP MLA Devnani Seeks Central Aid For Fort's Restoration

BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani on Monday said he has sought central assistance for restoration and conservation of the Taragarh fort in Ajmer. Taragarh fort is the identity of Ajmer and reflects the glorious history of emperor Prithviraj Chauhan, Devnani said.

The Ajmer North MLA met with Union Minister of State for Art and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal recently and raised the demand. He said necessary documents and letters were handed over to the minister with the demand to allot a special budget for protection of the fort. Taragarh fort was built upon a steep hillside in Ajmer in the 8th century by Ajayaraja Chauhan.

Devnani also urged the Union minister to remove the obstacles in the construction of a science park in Ajmer. "The science park project was started during the BJP government in the year 2017 but the present Congress government has kept it stuck for a long time," he said.