'Targeted 4 Times In 2 Years,' Assam Congress Chief Alleges Vindictive Politics By CM

"Assam is witnessing a new era of vindictive politics, the moment you raise an issue of corruption, the Chief Minister comes after your family," alleges Assam Pradesh Congress chief Bhupen Borah.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has recently become vocal against the alleged subsidy taken by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

"Vindictive politics by the Assam Chief Minister is clearly at its peak now after his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and her company PrideEast Entertainments Pvt Ltd, got entangled in a web of scams involving not just land, but also subsidy under PM Kishan Sampada Yojna," Borah said speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network.

He further said that as the Congress party has been exposing the Chief Minister and his wife on the land grabbing and subsidy scam, now the Chief Minister is once again turning on the dirty vindictive political agenda against his family.

The State Congress Chief further alleged that soon after taking oath as Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma transferred Borah's wife Dr Mousumi Borgohain Bora who is an Assistant Professor at Guwahati Medical College Hospital. "After a legal battle of more than a year, finally court order came in our favour," Borah said.

"Later, when I raised the land irregularities concerning the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, the BJP Head Office of Assam, they tried to bulldoze my residence. But, they fell flat on the nose as not only the party stood by me, but even the common people of Assam condemned it," he added.

Continuing the allegations against Chief Minister Sarma, he said that now for the second time, his family is being targeted by the State government. "My brother who is an accountant at Telahi Block has been transferred to Katigorah Block in Silchar, around 600 km away and has been asked to be released immediately and join within 72 hours. In the same order, his wife who is an Extension Officer has been transferred to Gogamukh with the same condition of being released immediately and joining within 72 hours," he said.

He also stated that he is not questioning the policy, but the process.

Meanwhile, today, responding to the allegations of Congress, BJP MLA Manab Deka attacked senior Congress leader Bharat Chandra Narah on land acquisition of a tea garden belonging to his family.

Borah also refuted the allegations against Narah.

"All these developments just expose how restless the Chief Minister is getting and his poor mentality of trying to control the actions of another person by intimidating him. But this time he will not succeed. Because injustice being done to the poor people of the state has to stop," said Borah.