Tariq Anwar Pans Netas Who Left Congress To Join BJP; Dubs Them 'people Of Sangh Ideology'

Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Sunday took a jab at the leaders who resigned from the grand old party and joined the BJP, proclaiming that people of ‘Sangh ideology’ entered the party for their selfish reasons.

Taking to his Twitter, former Union Minister Tariq Anwar wrote, "Some people who have held important positions in the Congress are joining the BJP directly by resigning from the Congress. From this, it is evident that some people of the Sangh ideology had entered the Congress for their selfish interests. Now they are back to their original place."

कांग्रेस के महत्वपूर्ण पदों पर रहे कुछ लोग, कांग्रेस से त्याग पत्र देकर, सीधे भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण कर रहे हैं।इस से तो यही ज़ाहिर होता है कि कुछ संघी विचारधारा के लोग, अपने स्वार्थ के लिए कांग्रेस में घुसे हुए थे।अब वे अपने असली मोक़ाम पर लौट रहे हैं।@INCIndia — Tariq Anwar (@itariqanwar) May 22, 2022

Speaking to ANI regarding his Tweet, Tariq Anwar said that those Congress leaders who defected to BJP “don’t have any principle or ideology,” adding that their only intention is to gain power. "If they would have been followers of the Congress ideology, then they wouldn’t have gone to BJP and would have joined a secular party instead. BJP and Congress are poles apart ideologically, and going from Congress to BJP means they had Sangh ideology from the start. As soon as they got an opportunity, then they left. They are going to every extent for a selfish purpose," Anwar told ANI.

Notably, Anwar's salvos were aimed at former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar and Hardik Patel who left the grand old party last week. He said, "Those who left are those who are chasing power and used Congress for their personal gains." Notably, Jakhar and Patel, after exiting Congress, severely criticised the party and its top leadership.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tariq Anwar himself had left Congress in 1999 when the party chose Sonia Gandhi as their PM candidate for the 1999 elections. Anwar then joined Sharad Pawar's National Congress Party (NCP) and in 2012, he became the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Processing in the UPA government. However, after 19 years of leaving Congrees, he re-joined the party in 2018.

Sunil Jakhar joins BJP after exiting Congress

After announcing his resignation from the Congress party, former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar joined the BJP on May 19. On May 14, he bid adieu to the Sonia Gandhi-led party as he announced his decision on a Facebook Live. After joining BJP, Jakhar told Republic TV, "Congress party is losing nationalism with each passing day. When someone tries to divide Hindus and Sikhs, and if I am pointing it out, then I was blamed. Even during the recently concluded elections, Congress lost in five states, but they are not talking about their defeat. I was even sent a notice because I spoke something that was against their policies".

It is pertinent to note that many of the Congress leaders have deserted the party and joined BJP in the last few years including the likes of Jyotiraditya Scindia, RPN Singh, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, and Jitin Prasad.