Tarkishore Prasad Concerned For Bihar On New Law Min's Appointment; 'Jungleraj Returns 2'

On Thursday, BJP leader and Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad targeted the Mahagathbandhan government over the appointment of state's new law minister Kartikeya Singh. Terming it as "Jungleraj Returns 2", he stated that there are numerous ministers in the newly formed government who have criminal charges against them. Expressing concern over Bihar's future, the BJP leader said it's shocking that Kartikeya Singh who himself broke the law is now taking over as Law Minister.

'Bihar heading towards destruction': Tarkishore Prasad

It is pertinent to note that an arrest warrant was issued against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Kartikeya Singh in July but no action was taken. However, Singh has refused a case that has been filed against him.

"After the formation of the new Bihar government, numerous ministers are being accused, now which minister should be discussed and which shouldn't. This whole group looks like Jungleraj Returns 2. The combination of the new government is similar to that of fish and milk as it causes disorders and such leaders have united. In the coming days, Bihar will head towards destruction instead of development". "Kartikeya Singh, who himself has been accused of breaking the law, has now become the Law Minister of Bihar, so it's understandable under what pressure this government has been formed. Ravi Shankar Prasad has also demanded the resignation. This government has not even delivered any work. Days, after the new government has formed the Ministers, have started accusing each other by making massive allegations. I am worried about furture of Bihar including the law & order situation of the state".

'No such case against me': Kartikeya Singh

Notably, the Bihar Law Minister spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, cited the affidavit filed before contesting the elections and said, "The first thing is that no such case against me. I have mentioned everything in my affidavit. Anyone who fights elections provides details about cases against them in the affidavit. Making an allegation and proving the allegation are two different things."

Meanwhile, former Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has demanded the resignation of the Law Minister and asked him to surrender before the court.

(Image: RepublicWorld/PTI)