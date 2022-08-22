Shortly after the teachers' protest erupted in Patna, BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tarkishore Prasad spoke exclusively to Republic TV and slammed the newly formed Mahagatbandhan government. As stunning visuals of peaceful protestors being lathi-charged emerged from the state's capital on Monday, August 22, Prasad remarked that 'jungle raj' has returned to the state.

The BJP leader said, "This is very unfortunate that the peaceful protestors in Patna were subject to a lathi charge today. This is a clear indication of how much Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has changed, so soon after breaking away from the NDA. Bihar is headed towards jungle raj."

While slamming the promises made by CM Nitish Kumar and Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav on providing jobs to the people of Bihar, Prasad added, "Traits of a jungle raj are clearly evident in the functioning of this government in Bihar. They have no sensitivity for the nation or the citizens. Their leaders promise to give lakhs of jobs to the people and on the other hand, they resort to lathi charge to thrash people demanding jobs. "

"This is absolutely unacceptable the BJP strongly condemns this incident and hopes for an investigation into the matter, " the BJP leader concluded.

Tarkishore Prasad also took to Twitter to slam the incident and said, "The barbaric lathi charge on the protesting students at Dakbangla intersection in Patna is highly condemnable. The action taken on the students demanding employment with the tricolor in their hands reminds us of British rule. This is an insult to the national tricolor and an undemocratic step of the government. Action should be taken against the guilty officer without any delay."

पटना के डाकबंगला चौराहे पर प्रदर्शनकारी छात्रों पर बर्बर लाठीचार्ज घोर निंदनीय है।

हाथ में तिरंगा लिए रोजगार की माँग कर रहे छात्रों पर की गई कार्रवाई अंग्रेजी हुकूमत याद दिलाती है।

यह राष्ट्रीय तिरंगे का अपमान और सरकार का अलोकतांत्रिक कदम है।दोषी पदाधिकारी पर अविलम्ब कार्रवाई हो। pic.twitter.com/Bv5fc9Vfbd — Tarkishore Prasad (@tarkishorepd) August 22, 2022

In another tweet, he attacked the MGB government and added, "Does the Mahagathbandhan government want to give 20 lakh jobs with sticks and sticks? BJP will strongly retaliate against the insult of national tricolor and lathi charge on innocent students."

Bihar teacher aspirants protest

Hundreds and thousands of CTET and BTET candidates protested at Patna's Dakbangla intersection on Monday due to the non-inclusion of CTET and BTET candidates in the seventh phase teacher planning process. The protestors were teachers who had passed the eligibility test but had not been given jobs for years.

The demonstrations took place shortly after the newly elected Bihar government, which is headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, promised to create thousands of jobs for the state's residents. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which was at loggerheads with Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) during the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, pledged to create 10 lakh employment for the state's residents if it won the election. The pledge was a part of the party's election platform.

Even after coming to power, both Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav had assured to fulfill the promise. In the midst of this, the police brutally beat the teachers who had taken to the streets of Patna in a fit of rage to seek employment, which has been one of the RJD's primary goals.