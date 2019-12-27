Tarun Gogoi Doesn't Deny Cong's 'illegal Immigrants' Admission, Shifts Blame To BJP

Responding to a revelation by Congress leader Kirip Chaliha, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi did not outrightly deny that his party had allowed illegal immigration of Bangladeshi citizens. Speaking to the media on Friday, Gogoi instead chose to shift the blame on the BJP for its inability to detect and deport illegal immigrants.

In Republic TV's ‘The Debate’ programme on Thursday, Chaliha made a shocking confession that former CM Hiteswar Saikia of Congress party had allowed illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi immigrants.

Read: First Time, Top Congress Leader Kirip Chaliha Admits Party Allowed Infiltrators For Votes

Tarun Gogoi remarked, “Alright, so when Mahanta came, when the BJP was in power, why didn’t they detect? The present CM when they accuse us that for illegal immigration, Congress was responsible for illegal immigrants, alright. Then why don’t you detect them? Why don’t you detect and deport them? What have you been doing?"

He added, "The central government is your government - BJP. You also promised to get rid of all illegal immigrants. Prime Minister also promised from May 16, 2014, that all illegal immigrants will be deported. Even the Home Minister gave a statement that those who are left out of NRC are foreigners - they will be deported. Why have you not reported? Why have you not identified? Who has prevented you?”

Read: 'They Have Power Like A Beast': Puducherry CM Narayanasamy Throws Hands Up On CAB Passage

‘Very few foreigners are here’

At the same time, Tarun Gogoi claimed that very foreigners were still present in Assam. Referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act, he stated that BJP was inviting foreigners instead of deporting them.

He contended that the figures cited by the current CM Sarbananda Sonowal in the Supreme Court many years ago did not match with the number of people left out after implementing the National Register of Citizens in Assam.

Read: BJP Shows Proof Of 'Detention Centres From 2011', Counters Rahul Gandhi's Claims On Assam

The former Assam CM said, “Yes, very few foreigners are there. I still say. If you have, why don’t you do it? I still say that in those days, you had intensified voter revisions. Till now, how many have you detected? Now, instead of deporting the foreigners, you are inviting the foreigners. He himself made a statement in the Supreme Court while he was filing a case against IMDT about 50-60 lakhs. Where did these 50-60 lakhs disappear? During my tenure, they were there. When they came to power, they disappeared.”

Read: NIA Raids Residence Of RTI Activist Akhil Gogoi In Assam