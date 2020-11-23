Tarun Gogoi Passes Away: Union Ministers Express Condolences, Pay Tributes To Ex-Assam CM

Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Prakash Javdekar on Monday condoled the death of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi. Describing Gogoi as a 'warm personality', Singh said that he made 'notable contribution to Assam's development and public life'.

"An experienced leader," Sitharaman described Gogoi as she paid her respects on his demise. Gogoi, a veteran Congress leader, died at the age of 86 at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.

He was a three-time chief minister of Assam from 2001 to 2016, a six-time parliamentarian and Union minister twice.

In the passing away of Shri Tarun Gogoi an experienced, prolific leader of Assam has been lost . My condolences to his loved ones and supporters. Om Shanti. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 23, 2020

Just heard of the passing away of Shri. Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam. Elected several times to the Lok Sabha, and was an experienced leader. My prayers that the Almighty give strength to @GauravGogoiAsm and all his loved ones to bear the loss. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 23, 2020

Anguished by the demise of Assam’s former Chief Minister, Shri Tarun Gogoi ji. Blessed with a warm personality he made notable contribution to Assam’s development and public life. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 23, 2020

Saddened to hear about the passing of former Assam CM and Congress leader #TarunGogoi ji . My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and followers. ॐ शांति — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 23, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, describing the Congress veteran as a popular leader. "Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti," Modi said on Twitter.

