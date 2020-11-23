Last Updated:

Tarun Gogoi Passes Away: Union Ministers Express Condolences, Pay Tributes To Ex-Assam CM

Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Prakash Javdekar on Monday condoled the death of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Prakash Javdekar on Monday condoled the death of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi. Describing Gogoi as a 'warm personality', Singh said that he made 'notable contribution to Assam's development and public life'.

"An experienced leader," Sitharaman described Gogoi as she paid her respects on his demise. Gogoi, a veteran Congress leader, died at the age of 86 at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.

He was a three-time chief minister of Assam from 2001 to 2016, a six-time parliamentarian and Union minister twice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, describing the Congress veteran as a popular leader. "Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti," Modi said on Twitter.

(with PTI inputs)

