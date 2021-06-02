Tathagata Roy To Submit Detailed Report In Delhi On BJP's West Bengal Loss

The West Bengal Assembly election results that took several major turns for Bharatiya Janata Party have still not ended. Now, BJP leader, Tathagata Roy has prepared a detailed report on how the party was defeated in the state. The former Governor of Tripura and Meghalaya will be visiting the national capital to present the report to the top leaders of the party.

The leader told ANI that if lockdown restrictions are relaxed in Delhi then he will be visiting the capital very soon. Earlier, Roy had blamed 'KDSA', BJP's top leadership of Bengal (BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, state party chief Dilip Ghosh, national joint general secretary (organization) Shiv Prakash and national secretary Arvind Menon) for the party's loss in Bengal.

In a massive charge, Roy had said that 'incoming garbage from TMC' was given 'sitting in Hastings and 7-star hotels'. He also blamed the party for not assisting 'ideologically driven workers or devout swayamsevaks working for the party since the 1980s and facing persecution at the hands of Trinamoolis'.

Roy claimed he was called to Delhi

After posting sharp criticism against the party, Roy had tweeted that he has been called by top BJP leadership in Delhi. When asked about the performance of senior party leaders, the former governor asserted that 'Bengal was lost because of these persons' incompetence. Beyond I do not want to say anything'.

While talking about his report, he added that it has been made after a deep analysis of the results of polls. When the leader was asked about his public statements, he replied that he has already stated his thoughts and will submit the report.

"I have said these things In public in order so that they (Central leaders) do manthan (deliberations). If they ask me to not say these things in public which I have already started then I have to think. I will submit my report. Beyond that, I cannot say. I will prepare my reactions accordingly," added the veteran to ANI.

Tathagata Roy on TMC

According to the experienced leader, more TMC turncoats are expected to return eventually. He also called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's actions in meeting with Prime Minister as discourtesy. Reacting to the current tussle, Roy particularly talked about Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay who, according to him is just a "pawn in the game" and justified Home Minister's actions against him.

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)