Tathagata Roy Wary Of Prashant Kishor's Quip On BJP's Dominance: 'Tactic To Lower Guard'

Perturbed by political analyst Prashant Kishor's analysis on BJP's power, BJP Bengal leader Tathagata Roy on Friday claimed that his praise for BJP was 'clever tricks to lower BJP's guard'. Admitting that Kishor had successfully done that in West Bengal, Roy warned BJP to beware such tactics. Recently, BJP faced a massive humiliation - winning only 77 seats in Bengal while TMC won 213 - ushering Mamata Banerjee's 3rd CM term.

Roy: 'Tactics to lower BJP's guard'

“The BJP will continue to be a force to reckon with in Indian politics for decades to come”, political strategist Prashant Kishor said in Goa.



Beware. These are just clever tricks to get the BJP to relax and lower their guard. PK did it successfully in W Bengal. — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) October 28, 2021

Prashant Kishor: 'BJP will remain for decades'

In a recent event at the Museum of Goa, TMC's poll strategist Prashant Kishor predicted that BJP will remain a dominant force in Indian politics for the next many decades. Disagreeing with Opposition over PM Modi being voted out in 2024, Kishor highlighted the difference in people's approach towards the rise in fuel prices as compared to the UPA government era. Kishor also said that Rahul Gandhi's main issue was his belief that people will vote against BJP in due course of time.

Prashant Kishor remarked, "You go and talk to any Congress leader or regional leader and they say, it is just a matter of time. People are getting fed up. There is anti-incumbency. People will throw him out. I doubt. That's where the problem lies with Rahul Gandhi probably. He thinks its just a matter of time before people thrown him away. It is not happening".

He added, "BJP is going to be the Centre of the Indian polity whether they win or they lose. Like it was first 40 years for Congress, BJP is going nowhere. Once you secure 30% plus vote at India level, you are not going away in a hurry. You do not ever get into this trap that people are getting angry and that they will throw away Modi".

TMC's Goa campaign

TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is currently in Goa for a 3-day tour to kick off Trinamool l's campaign in the island state. In a bid to expand its presence outside West Bengal, TMC is laser-focused on making inroads into Tripura and Goa, aiming to replace Congress as the main Opposition. With the inclusion of top Congress leaders Sushmita Dev, former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Poi, Congress Secretaries Mario Pinto De Santana and Anand Naik, TMC is poised give a tough fight to BJP and an emerging AAP. On the other hand, Congress has accused TMC of indirectly helping BJP by dividing the secular votes.