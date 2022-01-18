Hours after 'hate monger' Ittihad-e-Millat Council party chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan extended support to Congress, Republic Media Network confronted him on Tuesday. Evading the confrontation, Tauqeer Raza Khan said that he supported Congress because he did not want a party like the BJP to form the government. "A party that serves the society like the Congress should come to power," Khan said.

He had stoked a huge controversy when he had called for 'genocide' of Hindus while addressing Muslims in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district.“I see the anger in the eyes of my youth and I am afraid that one day this anger will burst out. I am afraid that the day I lose control over them, what will happen. My youth is telling me you are getting older, you cannot do anything. But I want to tell them that I will die before them. I want to tell my Hindu brothers that I am afraid that one day when my youth take the law into their hands, you won't find any place to hide in India,” the Maulana had said in the rally.

When Republic confronted him with his statement, Khan said," Don't hound Congress. You can charge me for it."

Tauqeer Raza Khan backs Congress

Addressing a press conference alongside Congress' Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Khan earlier in the day said "We had resentment with Congress, but Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took advantage of it. We are responsible for the loss of the country. This step has been taken to rectify that mistake."

"I request all the UP people, especially Muslims if you want to maintain peace here, vote Congress," Khan said. Lallu who was present at the event, said "I am thankful to Tauqeer Raza Khan who has given his support to Congress. His support will certainly play an important role and ensure Congress forms government in Uttar Pradesh."

BJP had come out strongly against Congress for using the support of Khan. Saffron party leaders like Sambit Patra and Amit Malviya had expressed shock over 'venom spewing' Khan endorsing Congress. 'Which party can give shelter to those who speak against Hindus?" they had asked.

The development comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in UP will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.