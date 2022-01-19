Defending his shocking remark on Batla House, Congress ally Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan on Wednesday claimed that all 'encounters and bomb blasts' that took place in that period were 'fake'. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Tauqeer Raza Khan said that incidents were executed to malign the image of the Muslim community, and portray them as 'terrorists' in front of the Hindus. He added that if a probe was conducted in all the cases, it would be found that those referred to as 'terrorists' were actually 'martyrs'.

Khan - an Islamic cleric and the National President Ittihad-e-Millat Council - pledged his support to Congress in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls in the presence of UP Congress chief Ajay Lallu.

Congress ally Tauqir Raza defends Batla House statement

"That time, all the encounters and bomb blasts that took place were fake, they were executed to malign the image of Muslims and to create a sort of fear against the community in the hearts of the Hindus like they are terrorists, they are ani-nationals," Khan said in an exclusive to Republic. The Islamic cleric added," I am not just talking about Batla House, if there is an independent inquiry in all the cases, it would be proved that they were not terrorists, they were martyrs."

Recently, Khan had a meeting with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said that he will not contest from his party in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, throwing his support to Congress.

Khan's 'warning' to Hindus against angered Muslim youths

Khan had previously stoked controversy when he 'warned Hindus' as Muslim youth were angered. He claimed that if he lost control over Muslim youths, 'Hindus will find no place to hide'.

"I see the anger in the eyes of my youth and I am afraid that one day this anger will burst out. I am afraid that the day I lose control over them, what will happen. I want to tell my Hindu brothers that I am afraid that one day when my youth take the law into their hands, you won't find any place to hide in India," said Khan at a Bareilly rally.

When Republic confronted him with his statement, Khan said," Don't hound Congress. You can charge me for it."

The development comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in UP will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.